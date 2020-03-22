President Museveni is set to address the nation again following the confirmation of covid-19 in Uganda.

The senior presidential secretary Don Wanyama says he will address the nation at 4pm and his address will be carried live on TVs and Radios.

In a tweet message, Museveni says he address the country about what further steps to take to curb a possible spread of the virus.

Last night the ministry of Health confirmed the first case of a 36 year old Ugandan male who arrived into the country from Dubai aboard Ethiopian Airlines at 2am on Saturday.

He is currently being admitted at Entebbe Grade B hospital.

The Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says a total of 1,827 travelers including Ugandans and others travelling back home have been identified as coming from high risk countries for purposes of follow up.

About 827 are completing self-quarantine while about 1000 are under are under quarantine.

President Museveni has since banned passenger flights into the country and entry through any border by any means.

This is part of the new measures aimed at curbing the further spread of Coronavirus following reported violation of earlier guidelines on travelers.