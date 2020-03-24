President Museveni has vowed to cancel the license of all traders in the country that are hiking food commodities over coronavirus.

The public has raised the red flag of traders across the country who have taken advantage of the situation and have since hiked prices of foodstuff.

Museveni says that all those who will be caught hiking foodstuff will have their license cancelled and will not be allowed to trade again in the country.

He has also said that he will be forced to mobilise NRM cadre to bring food from villages if people continue hiking prices.

“Hiking food prices is total nonsense, we have plenty of food in the country, I am a farmer myself. In any case, I can organize my NRM cadres and they bring food to Kampala. So I warn the businessmen not to lead us into temptation but deliver us from evil,” he said.

He, however, said that the government will handle the situation since it is manageable asserting that the death rate of coronavirus is not much.