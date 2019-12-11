Museveni to grace International Labour Organisation centenary celebrations

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

President Museveni is today expected to grace the centenary celebrations of the International Labour Organisation.

This is confirmed in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Labour Gender and Social Development.

International Labour Organisation today celebrates 100 years of existence and promoting social justice and decent work around the world while also re-affirming Uganda’s commitment to promoting and advancing decent work.

At the event President Museveni will be expected to launch of the Future of Work Report in the country.

ILO celebrations will be held under the theme “The future of work in Uganda”.