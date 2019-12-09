Museveni to grace Kyambogo University’s 16th graduation

By Damali Mukhaye

President Museveni is slated to grace the forthcoming 16th Graduation ceremony of Kyambogo University this week.

Addressing journalists at the university, the vice chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka said that the university will pass out over 8000 students in a three day ceremony from 11th to 13th of December 2019.

He said that out of these, 187 students will graduate with first class honors in various programs adding that, this is the largest number of graduates that the university is going to have.

Meanwhile, a total of about 20 students who qualify to graduate are going to miss out because their marks were not approved on time. Prof Katunguka says that they will be issued with the transcripts and attend the ceremony next year.

He confirmed that president Museveni has confirmed to grace the graduation on the first day.