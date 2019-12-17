Museveni to punish officials over mandatory on-line procurement

By Damali Mukhaye.

President Museveni has vowed to punish all the government officials who will be caught meeting contractors who have placed their tenders to the government physically.

This followed the outgoing minister of information communication and technology Frank Tumwebaza saying that all procurement must be done online and it is now mandatory for all government agencies to conduct everything online.

Speaking during the ICT expo in Nakawa this morning, President Museveni says all government officials must stop meeting contractors physically and start conducting everything online, since it is easy to trace.

He says that those who will be caught meeting tenders physically will be punished.

While releasing the second quarter money, the ministry of finance, also launched the mandatory on-line portal where all government entities are slated to use it to avoid bureaucracy.