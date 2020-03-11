By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni is to be honored with a prestigious Award by residents of Nakasongola district on Saturday.

This has been revealed by the Minister for Public service and area member of parliament Muruli Mukasa during a media briefing at his office in Wandegeya.

The minister said the award is in recognition of the president’s selfless service rendered to not just the district but the country and the entire African continent.

The minister says among the things to be thankful to God and the president for is the resettlement of the Baruli in Kyarubanga Central forest reserve

The interdenominational thanksgiving service is to be preceded by a medical camp.