Museveni to walk 100km in honor of NRA fighters

By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni will lead veterans, youth and well-wishers in a 60mile (100km) symbolic trek from Galamba in Wakiso District to Birembo in Kibaale District to celebrate freedom fighters’ heroic sacrifices for patriotism.

The presidential press secretary Don Wanyama says the trek which should be on foot, will remind the elderly but also sensitize the younger people about the heroic efforts of the freedom fighters who were doing for no pay, no reward – just for patriotism, (mwooyogwa Uganda.)

The three-day symbolic trek code named “Africa Kwetu” will start on January 6 to January 9, 2020.

Wanyama says the trekkers will cover between 15 – 20 miles per day before breaking in the evening over a bon-fire where the President and other veterans will address the trekkers about Uganda’s liberation journey with emphasis on the role of various organizations including The Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) and the National Resistance Movement.

The walk comes after the president led Ugandans in an anti-corruption work that was widely criticized by many who branded it as a parade of corrupt civil servants.