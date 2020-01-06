President Museveni has revealed that he is now using the Great Trek for mobilization.

The president is leading a 195km Africa Kwetu Trek, where he is leading veterans, patriots, freedom fighters, and well-wishers in a symbolic trek from Galamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kibaale district to celebrate freedom fighters’ heroic sacrifices for patriotism.

Speaking as he started the walk today, the president that said beyond retracing the path the liberators of the country used during the struggle, he is having opportunity to engage the local community to transform their lives.

He says this is through working to improve their household incomes, encouraging them to take advantage of government programs.