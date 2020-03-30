museveni

President Museveni has banned politicians from distributing food to people during this time.

According to Museveni, the politicians who are doing this are looking for cheap popularity and therefore will be charged for attempted murder.

“I direct the police to arrest opportunistic politicians trying to distribute food for cheap popularity. When you try to distribute people gather around you. You will have caused the sickness or death of people. You will be arrested & charged with attempted murder,” he said.

Museveni adds that the politicians who are think that they have money should give it to the task force so that it is well allocated.

Museveni adds that the government will distribute food to certain groups of people in segments especially the vulnerable people.