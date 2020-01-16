President Museveni on Wednesday slashed out at ‘under-performing ministers, who according to him are sleepy ministers and are the reason Uganda and Africa are underdeveloped.

Museveni made the remarks while unveiling a shs110 Billion industrial skills, training and production Centre (USD 30M) Industrial Skills Training and Production Centre in Uganda in Namanve.

The President said the reason why most ministers may be failing on their charged mandate is because they are not sure of their charged responsibilities and therefore are dragging development and progress.

He said such leaders tend to do other things rather than delivering on their responsibilities.

The said Centre will, among other things, serve as a training, skilling and education Centre and also industrial machinery purposed to grow and boost industrialization, thus being the first of this kind in Uganda.

The State Minister for Finance in charge of Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite said the government had not only done right by getting the USD 30M grant from the Chinese people but also said Uganda government had invested heavily in the project.

About the project

The concept for the Industrial skills training and production Centre was written and advanced by the Executive Director of the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), Professor Charles Kwesiga in August 2012.

It was later approved and ground breaking for the said structure was done on January 26, 2018 and it was then completed in December last year.

The Center was then handed over the Chinese government, the constructors of the canter, handed over the facility to the government of Uganda on the January 15, 2020.

The facility was then officially launched by President Museveni yesterday at the Kampala Industrial Business Park, (KIBP), Namanve.