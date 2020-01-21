President Museveni has called upon British investors to exploit Uganda’s investment opportunities.

While meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit, Museveni said Uganda is ready to receive all British investors.

He informed Prime Minister Johnson that Uganda has upgraded its infrastructure to support investment opportunities that exist in the agriculture, services, tourism, dairy sector, and ICT, among others.

Earlier in his speech, Boris Johnson indicated that Ugandan products, including Uganda’s beef, would find its way onto the dining tables of post-Brexit Britain.

More than 10 African leaders are attending the summit among them president Museveni, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame among others.

The summit is meant to strengthen UK’s partnership with African nations to build a secure and prosperous future for all citizens.

It also seeks to mobilize new and substantial investments to create jobs and boost mutual prosperity.