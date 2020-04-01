The Central Bank Governor, Emmanuel Mutebile is not dead as many social media reports were claiming last night.

According to Charity Mungumya, Director of Communications at the Bank of Uganda, rumours on social Media announcing the Governor’s death are false and of ill intentions.

Mugumya, in a memo run by the Bank of Uganda Official Twitter handle says that the “Governor was unwell but his doctors attended to him and he is currently recovering very well.”

Mutebile is undergoing treatment at Nakasero hospital where he was rushed early this week.