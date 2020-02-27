The state minister of higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo has asked financially unstable candidates who sat for the 2019 UACE exams to apply for the government’s study loan on time.

Speaking at the release of the exams at the office of the president, Muyingo notes that a number of students end up missing out on the different application phases because they apply late citing an example of some students from Nakaseke district who approached him when the list of had been released.

He also adds that some students are not honest with the information they give out thus they are left out.

It is against this background that he asks all the candidates who have passed the exams and are financially unstable to take advantage of the loan scheme and apply in time so that they can also access higher education.

A total of 65,000 who attained at least the 2 principal passes required for one to join universities have qualified to join different institutions.

The current number of students benefitting from the student loans scheme for the academic year 2019/20 was put at 1,868.