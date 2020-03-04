The state minister for higher education John Christom Muyingo has implored headteachers to be very vigilant about the increasing global threat of coronavirus.

Muyingo says schools across the country should put up health security measures in the prevention of the disease by providing clean and safe water at all corners of the compound, advising students to avoid hand-checking, coughing and sneezing in public and also keeping their hankies clean.

He also advised school heads to carry out massive sensitisation about the virus on dos and don’ts issued by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the minister has urged schools that haven’t yet received requirements for the implementation of the new curriculum to be patient because the ministry is handling the matter.