By Patience Ahimbihisibwe

The state minister for higher education Dr. Chrysostom Muyingo has asked educational institutions to comply with directives from the health ministry of health to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He was this morning representing the education and sports minister Janet Museveni during the release of the 2019 Uganda Nurses and Midwifery Examination results.

He also discouraged body contact and asked teachers to encourage learners at all levels to always wash hands with water and soap or keep them sanitised.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are currently over more than 95,000 cases of the virus in 87 countries

The virus has so far claimed more than 3,000 lives.