MV Vanessa gets stuck on L.Victoria after running out of fuel

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police Marine Unit last evening responded to a distress call from Lake Victoria where people aboard boat, MV Vanessa were stuck in the middle of the lake Victoria.

The boat from Lutoboka, Kalangala District was heading to Water Front Beach Entebbe.

According to the KMP deputy police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire, the passengers were scared of what could happen next.

Owoyesigyire says police swung into action and later found that that the boat actually had no mechanical issue but had instead run out of fuel.

He says the boat management managed to send fuel which enabled them to sail safely again to Entebbe.

Owoyesigyire however says they have summoned the boat captain to record a statement regarding why he chose to sail without enough fuel.