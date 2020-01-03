Hours into his vetting process, newly appointed minister for local government, Raphael Magyezi has brushed off critics who claim his appointment was a political rewards for fronting the age limit bill in government’s favor.

In a December cabinet reshuffle by president Museveni, the MP for Igara West was elevated to the cabinet position to replace Tom Butime.

Speaking to our reporter on the sidelines of his vetting before parliament, Magyezi said he is experienced enough to carry on the new office that the critics were only unfair to his 20 year political experience.

“If its only a reward for the bill, then it means with out the bill Magyezi does not qualify to be a minister that is not proper. I have served as a chairperson of the committee of local government here in parliament, so I qualify with or without the bill on age limit. That age limit I did my part, good enough it passed, it could have failed,” he said.

Other appointed ministers to be vetted include Mityana district woman MP, Judith Nabakooba who is the presidential nominee to the Ministry of Information, ICT and Communications. Peter Ogwang, Hellen Adoa, Denis Obua, Robinah Nabbanja, Jackson Kafuuzi and Beatrice Anywa will follow.