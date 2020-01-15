Richard Tumushabe, the man who masqueraded as a woman and was wedded by Imam Mohammed Mutumba yesterday appeared before court and was charged with theft and committing an unnatural offence.

A fortnight ago, Sheikh Mutumba, the Imam of Kyampisi Masjid Noor Mosque in Kayunga District, said he unknowingly wedded a man disguised as ‘Swabullah Nabukeera’ and spent two weeks with his “wife” unaware of the latter’s true gender.

“It is true I did something wrong and I regret it but my current condition forced me to do it. I’m a born of Ishaka but I grew up on Kampala streets under very harsh conditions that forced me to act the way I did and I regret it,” Mr. Tumushabe said before entering the courtroom.

The Kayunga Grade One Magistrate, Ms. Allen Akello barred Tumushabe from taking any plea since his case could only be heard by the High Court.

Tumushabe was remanded to Ntenjeru prison until January 24 when he will be brought back for hearing of his case.

Sheikh Mutumba has since been suspended from his clerical work.