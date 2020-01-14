The new minister for Information, ICT, and Communications Judith Nabakooba has appealed to media house proprietors to avail more space for government development programs for the good of the economy.

While officially taking over her new office at the ICT Ministry in Kampala, Nabakooba noted that often media houses focus more on politics leaving out development government programs that directly benefit citizens

She noted that if media puts emphasis on service delivery and tasking cabinet to explain where gaps are noticed, economic evils like corruption will be dealt away with

Nabakooba want media house to prioritize development programs like agriculture, science, and innovation