The newly appointed minister of health Robinah Nabanja has expressed optimism that she will be cleared by parliament.

She is among the people set to appear before parliament’s appointments committee for vetting following their recent appointment by President Museveni.

Speaking to Kfm ahead of her interaction with the committee, Nabbanja silenced critics doubting her ability to deliver in the sector.

Other ministers expected to appear are Mityana district woman MP, Judith Nabakooba who is the presidential nominee to the ICT and National Guidance, Peter Ogwang, Hellen Adoa, Denis Obua, and Jackson Kafuuzi.