Nagirinya murder: Eight police officers convicted

By Ritah Kemigisa

The police disciplinary tribunal has convicted eight police officers over professional misconduct and negligence of duty following the kidnap and murder of Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa in August this year.

Evidence before the tribunal indicates that the officers neglected their duty and failed to immediately respond to a report of kidnap of Nagirinya and her driver at Lungujja in Rubaga division.

The convicted officers are; the Natete Police station OC, Andrew Nizeyimana and the Natete patrol commander Allan Okello.

Others are; Mohammed Byansi, Sunday Baguma, Joshua Basaliza, Deo Gitute, Simon Owana, Lauben Bitweyo.

Addressing journalists today, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said Owana and Bitweyo who were at the rank of corporals are to be demoted to Police constables.

The tribunal has meanwhile given the accused 14 days to file their appeal to the police appeals court.