Nambooze anticipates government hand in the election of the KCCA speaker

By Ivan Ssenabulya

Kampala shadow minister, Betty Nambooze has anticipated a government hand in the election of the KCCA Council speaker.

The election comes after the amendment of the KCCA act which instituted a speaker to preside over sittings, unburdening the responsibility from the Lord Mayor.

However, Mukono municipality MP says government is very much interested in the position, but cautioning councillors to distance themselves from any government deal.

She has vowed that the opposition is ready to take them on, politically.

The legislator has also asked president Museveni to appoint the KCCA Executive director, because Eng Andrew Kitaka is currently working under acting capacity.