The shadow minister for Kampala, Betty Nambooze has tasked the senior officials of the electoral commission to resign for organizing elections in non-existent constituencies.

This follows last week’s Constitutional Court ruling that saw six MPs thrown out of parliamentsaying they were illegally elected .

These include Apac Mp Patrick Ochan, Sheema Mp Elioda Tumwesigye, Ibanda Mp, Tarsis Rwaburindore, Nebbi MP; Ashim Sulaiman, Bugiri Mp, Asuman Basalirwa and Kotido MP Abraham Lokiiki.

Nambooze said if parliament declares a place a district, it does not automatically translate into a constituency. She stressed that the senior electoral officials must resign for making people to participate in elections in nonexistent constituencies.

She decried the loss of tax payers’ money spent by the commission while conducting elections in such areas.

She advised the commission to reorganize electoral areas and properly demarcate them to avoid such incidents from happening again in the future.