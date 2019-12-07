Nambooze faults Ugandans for failure to fight for their country

By Ivan Ssenabulya

Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has blamed Ugandans for not fighting for their country and promoting peace and stability.

The legislator says Ugandans have failed to stand up against all forms of injustice that is being reported in different parts of the country.

She has also blamed the current political chaos and uncertainty on the lack of patriotic leaders.

This is after former FDC’s presidential candidate Dr. KiizaBesigye complained about Ugandans who do not stand up to challenge the alleged evils of the NRM regime.