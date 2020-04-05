Mukono municipality member of parliament Betty Nambooze is to work with government to give food to the vulnerable groups in the district.

The legilator handed over sacks of maize flour to the district coronavirus task force yesterday and is today expect to deliver sugar, beans, and saop etc.

In her statement, Nambooze says that it was agreed that the food will be distributed to selected families by his team under close monitoring by the district taskforce, where each family will be given 10 kgs of posho, 4 kgs of rice, 1 bar of soap, 2kgs of sugar, 3kgs of beans and 1 litre of cooking oil.

Nambooze has also pledged to give her neighbors food solely throughout the crisis and provide seeds to those who wish to plant.

It should be noted that president Museveni recently directed that politicians who distribute food to people be charged with attempted murder, advising them to hand over their donations through the national task force for proper distribution.

He said that this could risk further spread of COVID-19.

