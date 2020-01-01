Police in Nankulabye, Kampala is on the hunt for a gang calling themselves ‘Kagali’ that has been terrorizing residents

A yet-to-be man from the gang was earlier today shot dead by an LDU officer on night patrol during the end of year celebrations.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson says the LDU task team pursued the gang around Chez Johnson Hotel Nakulabye, before the man was gunned down in the process.

He says the deceased’s body has been taken to Mulango hospital for a postmortem as investigations and the search continue.