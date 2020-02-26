By ANDREW BAGALA

Police have taken charge of the burial arrangement of the man who was shot dead by suspected Local Defence Unit personnel at Nansana Township Tuesday evening.

New details emerging from the police indicate that the victim identified as Daniel Kyeyune was a son to one of their own and will, therefore, take charge of the burial as a force.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango confirms that the deceased was a son of their officer, a special police constable who has worked with police for several years.

Kyeyune, whom People Power pressure group led by Kyaddondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi claim to be their member, was shot dead last evening as police dispersed a crowd that had gathered to cheer a convoy of Kyagulanyi.

The incident happened at about 8 pm at Masitowa Stage on Kampala-Hoima road.