A Joint security team has arrested six suspects for opening their shops along Nasser Road in Kampala defying the Presidential directive of banning non-food business operations for 14 days.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says although most of their colleagues fled, they managed to arrest six of them.

The suspects include Achileo Yisufu, Kizito Pascal, Byamusha Wiliam, Matovu Alex , Engemu William and Kagoro Meddi.

They are being charged under section 117 of the Penal Code Act and are currently detained at CPS Kampala.