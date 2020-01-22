Makerere University staff have accused the Vice-chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe of aiding unscrupulous people who want to grab university land.

According to the letter signed by Sarah Acan on behalf of the staff addressed to Prof Nawangwe himself, they accuse him of registering a company in the name of Mak holding to grab the university land.

The letter further also accuses Prof Nawangwe of conniving with some people to sell off the University in Kololo.

However, Prof Nawangwe says he cannot be aiding land grabbing and at the same time set up a committee to investigate the issue.

He says that it is true the university land has been encroached on, but the university remains the owner since it has titles.