The vice-chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has apologized to the nation for delaying to deliver gowns for graduating students.

As of yesterday, all students slated to graduate had not yet received their graduation attire.

Addressing the 70th graduation ceremony which has kicked off this morning, Nawangwe said that the university has put out several measures to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.

He also reveals that they have procured 15,000 gowns and they are set to issue them to the graduands who are waiting for the remaining graduation days.

He also says certificates and transcripts for all graduands are ready for picking.

Over 13,500 graduands will graduate during the four days ceremony with 422 attaining first-class, 61 PHDs and over 1,700 with masters.

Today’s graduation ceremony has been graced by the education minister Janet Museveni and prime minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda.