The vice chancellor of Makerere University has set stringent punishments for students who will be caught disrupting the university this year 2020.

The warning comes after a section of students threatened to resume their strike on 15 per cent tuition increment.

Speaking to KFM, Nawangwe says that the students strike that lasted for two weeks last year disrupted different activities on the university and as management, they cannot just sit and watch.

He says that any student who will be caught participating in the strike will be dismissed among other punishments.

Parliament last year assigned the education committee to investigate the proposal behind the 15 per cent tuition police and come up with the recommendation and are expected this month.