The vice-chancellor of Makerere University, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has vowed to dismiss in- disciplined students who are promoting hooliganism at the University.

He says currently, the University is housing delicate equipment that is being used to solve human problems, such as Ebola problems, Malaria among others.

He says and some of this expensive equipment is donated by people who are non-Ugandans to enable the government to solve the problems facing the community.