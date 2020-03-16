All is set for Higher Education symposium which kicks off this morning, in Kampala.

The two-day conference brings together educationists from higher institutions of learning, business persons and government officials among others to discuss Uganda’s readiness for the 4th industrial revolution.

The senior Higher Education Officer at National Council for Higher Education Robert Aine says there is also a planned exhibition after the conference.

The state minister for higher education Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo is expected to open the conference.

The conference will run under the theme ‘Higher education and private sector engagement, preparing Uganda’s human capital for the fourth industrial revolution’.