The National Drug Authority has warned the general public against stock piling and irrational use of particular medicines in prevention of Covid-19.

According to the authority’s Public Relations Officer, Fredrick Ssekyaana, the reported panic-buying chloroquine and other medicines without medical prescription is very dangerous and must be stopped.

He adds that clinical studies investigating the potential benefits of chloroquine in management of Covid-19 are still on going in different parts of the world and once complete the authority will tell the country the outcomes.

In the meantime NDA urges the general public to follow presidential safety directives and ministry of health guidelines to prevent spread of Coronavirus, which has so far affected 18 people in Uganda.