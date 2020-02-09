By Damali Mukhaye

Education experts are optimistic that the new lower secondary curriculum will increase the number of female students in technical and vocation institutes.

This followed the Uganda business and technical examination board reporting the large disparities between the number of male and female students who sat for the 2019 exams.

Out of the 82,356 students who sat for the exams, only 28,177 were female while 54,179 were males, hence a large disparity.

According to the chairperson of the Ubteb, Silver Mugisha, female fear taking practical courses because they have not been initiated into them before.

He says that since the new curriculum is more practical, female students will grow up knowing that anyone can do them.