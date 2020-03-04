The multi-billion shilling data centre which is being constructed at Namave Industrial Park will enable Ugandans to enjoy internet at the lowest cost in the region.

A recent study by the telecom regulator, Uganda Communications Commission put the cost of acquiring 1 gigabyte of the internet in Uganda at 2.67 US dollars which is approximately 9819 shillings.

The Vice president –technical and operations at Raxio data centre, Abdul Rahman Ahmed says the centre which set to be completed in the next three months is attracting the google company to ensure that they bring their services nearer to the community.

He says through this, the cost of internet in the country will reduce.

The centre, which is an initiative of Raxio Data, seeks to create safe and cheap channels through which companies can back-up their data as well as increase the use of shared ICT services.