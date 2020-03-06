The newly-elected speaker of Kampala Capital City Authority, Abubaker Kawalya, has asked city leaders to prioritise the campaign on protecting the city’s green belt.

Speaking shortly after he has declared victor yesterday, Kawalya said, although the laws can help in protecting the environment, sensitisation of city dwellers on the importance of protecting the green environment must be promoted.

Kawalya added that the only way to keep lives of people in highly congested areas like Kampala safe is through planting and protecting the existing trees to ensure clean air circulation.

He said restoring Kampala’s green belt will not only reduce the adverse effects of climate change but also keep the city’s beauty.