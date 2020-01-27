The New Mulago National Specialized Hospital is set to open in March this year.

According to the permanent secretary at the ministry of health, Dr. Diana Atwine says the contractor is doing final touches that they expect to be completed within the next month.

The construction and renovation works that started in 2014 and were expected to end in 2016 and have had a three-year delay because of failure to meet all the previous deadlines.

She says the hospital will now offer organ transplants, the first time such procedures will be conducted in the country.

The move to decongest and renovate Mulago hospital came after the old structures constructed in the 1960s got dilapidated and equipment broke down forcing the government to seek a loan of US$50 million from the African Development Bank to rehabilitate it.