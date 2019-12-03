Nine arrested over UPDF soldier’s death

By Philip Wafula

The number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the death of a Uganda People’s Defence Forces officer has risen to nine.

The Busoga region UPDF Spokesman, Capt George Musinguzi says the nine under investigation include six soldiers and three civilians.

Their arrest comes after the body of 35 year old Lance Corporal RA 218630 Joel Cherukut, was on Saturday night found near a railway line in Magamaga Town Council in Mayuge district with his right arm missing.

The deceased is said to have been undergoing a course at the College of Logistics and Engineering, Magamaga.

The BusogaEast Police Spokesperson, James Mubi, had earlier confirmed the arrest of four UPDF officers.

According to Mubi, the deceased was on Saturday in the company of the suspects at Forest bar and later on at Mama Kawala’s bar in Magamaga Town Council.

The body of the deceased was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem and later to Bombo general military hospital for further management as investigations continue.