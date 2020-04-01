The National Information Technology Authority, Uganda (NITA-U) has strongly warned the public to desist from publishing or posting online data of any person under quarantine, treatment or in isolation for covid-19.

According to an advisory issued by the authority on publishing personal data, anyone who does not heed to this shall pay a fine of Shs4.8 million or be imprisoned for 10 years or both.

The authority says during such times, the protection of personal data is very important and as such instead of disclosing their personal details on social media and other platforms, the public should follow the Ministry of Health guidelines via the published numbers.

Government enacted the Data Protection and Privacy Act (2019) to protect the privacy of individual and personal data.

Personal data is information about a person from which an individual can be identified for example; their name, where they stay, work or flight details.