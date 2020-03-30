In an effort to educate the public on the need to keep their hands always clean as one of the measures to combat the further spread of corona virus, Nation Media Group Uganda has partnered with Uganda Police and Bidco Uganda Limited in a hand washing campaign.

With the increasing cases of covid-19 in the country, the drive aims at reaching out to most vulnerable communities especially people in slums, markets, taxi parks among others where soap and other essentials shall be given out as they sensitize people on proper ways of washing hands.

Speaking at the launch of the drive held at the NMG headquarters in Namuwongo, the police political commissar Asan Kasingye said proper hand washing is a key intervention in the fight of covid-19.

The General manager NTV Uganda, Johnson Omolo, has appealed to all Ugandans to abide by all directives by government aimed at fighting the deadly pandemic.

On her part, the Bidco head of marketing Dorcus Nabuufu said, as much as this pandemic has created panic among the society, it is the time for them to give back to the people who have supported them through such an initiative.