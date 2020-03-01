With a few hours to the enthronement of Dr Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu as the 9th Archbishop of Church of Uganda, security has banned all people with the exception of accredited journalists from using their phones to record the event.

Because of the availability of smart phones, several people could be tempted to take pictures of the memorable event. However, Gen Katumba Wamala, the co-chair of the Enthronement Organising Committee noted that they can’t allow everybody to take pictures, saying it might disrupt the event.

Health Officials attending to guests entering Namirembe cathedral. URN PHOTO

“We need to be systematic. We have people who were accredited to do that and if we let everyone pull out his phone, then we will cause commotion,” said Gen Katumba.

In the wake of health emergencies including the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, at team of health officials and Red Cross volunteers has been deployed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe to screen guests and guide them on how to behave to avoid risky behaviour.

“No handshakes and don’t give hugs and ensure you are a distance from each other,” one of the health officials was overheard telling the guests. Despite this, most of the guests seem unbothered with the guidelines as most of them are shaking hands and hugging.

It is almost impossible to enforce the health guidelines as the hundreds of people continue flocking Namirembe cathedral to witness the occasion.

Dr Kazimba takes over from Stanley Ntagali who is retiring as the 8th Archbishop of Church of Uganda after clocking 65 years, the mandatory age of retirement.