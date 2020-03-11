By Benjamin Jumbe

The Minister of Public service Muruli Mukasa during a press conference at the ministry headquarters in Kampala has revealed that public servants should expect no pay enhancement in the next financial year.

Mukasa says this has been occasioned by the various disasters which have hit the country like the recent landslides and invasion of locusts.

He says while the government in 2017 had adopted the enhanced pay principle, the increasing competing demands and new priorities cannot allow this enhancement.

The minister is however optimistic that after the next financial year, the process will resume so that the peak of the pay enhancement road map is reached by 2023.