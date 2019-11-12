NRM Caucus backs Makerere’s 15% tuition policy

By Moses Kyeyune

Lawmakers from the ruling party have given a thumbs up for the 15 percent tuition increment at Makerere University.

This means that students who won’t be able to meet the demands of the tuition policy will have to leave the university and find other means.

The MPs reached a decision during a party caucus chaired by President Museveni at State House Entebbe last evening.

NRM MPs form the majority in Parliament, they make up over 320 MPs out of the 463 lawmakers in the house, and their decision has a lot of bearing on the tuition policy that has been widely protested by students and the public.

Parliament is slated to receive and debate a report from its committee on education that has been investigating the chaos, that attracted a heavy beating on students by the military, about a week ago.