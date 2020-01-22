The NRM electoral commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi has blasted party members who have started announcing their candidature for the various posts in the party.

With just days to the delegates conference due on Saturday at Namboole stadium, several senior party members have started showing interest in various positions with the latest being the deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya and tourism minister Godfrey Kiwanda.

Oulanya seeks to take over the vice-chairperson seat for the northern region from the former Minister for Housing, Sam Engola.

Odoi, however, accuses the members of having unfortunate excitement and for being pre-emptive since no election is to be held during the conference.

He maintains that election for the party structures will only take place in a later date to be announced after the release of the electoral road map in May.