The legal director of the ruling National Resistance Movement Oscar Kihika, has maintained that NRM MPs who voted against lifting of the presidential age limit will be allowed to attend the delegates conference this week.

Kihika last week came out and advised against blocking the members as had been announced by the party’s secretary-general Justine Kasule Lumumba during a media briefing.

Now speaking to Kfm, Kihika confirmed that he had not been consulted by the party’s secretary-general before the announcement was made.

He, however, says while the MPs will be allowed to attend, they will at some stage still have to go through the party’s disciplinary process.

Some of the NRM MPs who voted against the party position on the age limit Bill included Dr. Sam Lyomoki, John Baptist Nambeshe, Monica Amoding, Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, Barnabas Tinkasimire, Theodore Ssekikubo, Patrick Nsamba, Sylvia Rwabogo, Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga among others.