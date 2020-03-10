The ruling National Resistance Movement has issued strict guidelines to party members ahead of the fresh registration exercise tomorrow.

This according to the NRM spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa is intended to eliminate infiltration and suspected cases of abuse.

Speaking to KFM, Mulindwa says that the party will not tolerate cases where members ferry people from other areas and those who attempt to block other members from registering.

All party supporters and members have been asked to register from where they reside or their polling areas.

The NRM Party has zoned the country in 18 sub-regions, and the ongoing registration is expected to last five days starting tomorrow.