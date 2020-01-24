Members of the NRM Mobile Volunteers’ taskforce NRM mobilizers petition chairman have petitioned the party chairman Yoweri Museveni seeking payment.

The move follows the group’s failure to meet the president after several attempts over a debt of 265 M shillings for work done for the party.

Speaking to KFM, the group’s chairperson Jack Nsubuga Mandela says they want the chairman to meet them before addressing the delegates’ conference and have their issues ironed out.

He claims the party is in serious debt and instead of having such a huge gathering should rather fundraise.

The High Court has set 3rd February 2020 for hearing an application for an interim injunction against conducting, organizing, preparing or holding any electoral process or exercise within the party until the disposal of the main suit.

Speaking to KFMearlier, NRM Secretariat’s communications officer Rodgers Mulindwa said he did not know of any NRM member who has not been paid for his work.