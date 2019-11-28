NRM not invited to IPOD handover

By Prossy Kisakye

The ruling National Resistance Movement is disappointed with the leadership of Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) for not extending a formal invitation to attend yesterday’s handover ceremony.

Yesterday Democratic Party handed over the rotational six months IPOD leadership to Forum for Democratic Change in Kampala, at an event where the NRM was not represented.

The spokesperson of the NRM Secretariat, Rogers Mulindwa tells KFM that they were surprised at not being invited as key stakeholders in the dialogue.

He has however congratulated FDC and promised to work together for the good of the nation.