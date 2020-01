The People Power Pressure group has accused the NRM government over the newly emerged NRM cult in Kamwenge district.

The church under this religion was founded on the principles of the NRM Party, by Emmanuel Nuwabigaba.

Nuwabigaba a resident of Biguli in Kamwenge is worshipped as the living God.

Speaking to KFM, the People Power Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, said that this cult might have been planted by the government.

The NRM spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa disowned this cult.